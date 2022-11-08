Southern Cable Group Berhad (KLSE:SCGBHD) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Southern Cable Group Berhad (KLSE:SCGBHD), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Southern Cable Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = RM19m ÷ (RM510m - RM218m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Southern Cable Group Berhad has an ROCE of 6.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electrical industry average of 8.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Southern Cable Group Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Southern Cable Group Berhad.

What Can We Tell From Southern Cable Group Berhad's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Southern Cable Group Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 22% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Southern Cable Group Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 43% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money. Either way, they're still at a pretty high level, so we'd like to see them fall further if possible.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Southern Cable Group Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 38% over the last year. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Southern Cable Group Berhad (at least 2 which are a bit concerning) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

