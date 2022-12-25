Southern Cable Group Berhad's (KLSE:SCGBHD) Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.4x Southern Cable Group Berhad (KLSE:SCGBHD) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Southern Cable Group Berhad could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Southern Cable Group Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 20% last year. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 67% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the sole analyst covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 36% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 8.7% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Southern Cable Group Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Southern Cable Group Berhad maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

