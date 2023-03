Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Canada's ATCO Ltd has agreed to transfer ownership to Mexico of an unfinished pipeline bogged down in a dispute with the Mexican state power company, two officials told Reuters, marking a rare breakthrough in ongoing tensions over energy. Reuters in October reported that Mexican power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) in 2021 had to pay ATCO about $100 million in damages, interest and legal fees over the Ramal Tula natural gas pipeline in the central state of Hidalgo. The deal to hand over the pipeline will free ATCO from attendant liabilities and gives Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador the chance to finish the stalled project which was designed to supply natural gas to a power station north of Mexico City, the sources said.