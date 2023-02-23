Southern California braces for first blizzard warning in LA area since 1989: California weather updates

Southern California continued Thursday to brace Thursday for a rare blizzard as a winter storm moved into the mountains above Los Angeles overnight.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles said Wednesday the blizzard warning is believed to be the first issued for the area since 1989.

Winter weather and storm warnings also encompassed large swaths elsewhere in the state, which joined over 24 million people across more than two dozen states under blizzard, winter storm, wind chill and freeze warnings Thursday, according to the weather service.

Live updates: Winter storm pounding parts of northern US; more than 900,000 without power

Before and after: Photos show recovery at drought-stricken California reservoir

Rain, light snow prime Southern California for Friday blizzard

Several communities in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, which sit just north of the city of Los Angeles, were under winter storm warnings Thursday ahead of the blizzard’s expected arrival early Friday morning. So far, those communities straddling Interstate 5, which connects Southern California to the central valley region, have seen about two to four inches of snowfall in the last 24 hours, according to the weather service.

The winter storm warning was expected to transition into a blizzard warning at 4 a.m. PT Friday.

Officials urged residents in the blizzard zone not to travel Friday as the area expected heavy, low-elevation snowfall and heavy wind up to 80 mph to create near blinding conditions.

Snow accumulations could reach one foot in areas at 2,000 to 4,000 feet of elevation, and two to five feet in areas above 4,000 feet, officials said.

“Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you,” the weather service warned. “If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.”

Winter storms engulf Northern California, surround Bay Area cities

Most of Northern California, stretching from the Bay area to the Oregon state line, was under a winter weather advisory Thursday morning. The NWS said its winter weather advisories would upgrade to winter storm warnings Thursday evening as it expected strong winds and snow to slap much of the region’s mountains.

Story continues

Reports of accumulating snow coming in this morning from folks in the Santa Cruz Mtns. @ALERTCalifornia webcam showing a dusting of snow near Loma Prieta ~2100 feet. Keep the reports coming! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/r9N38NTJsq — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 23, 2023

In San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and other Bay Area cities, frost and freeze advisories warned of sub-freezing temperatures and gusts up to 50 mph. Officials said the extreme cold posed serious threats to unsheltered people. The weather service also said the cold could damage crops and other outdoor vegetation.

US weather warnings, watches

Contributing: Marina Pitofsky and Ashley R. Williams, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LA, California winter storm updates: Blizzard warning expected Friday