Southern California city named on New York Times’ top travel destinations list

Cities like Los Angeles, Hollywood and Santa Monica usually compel visitors to visit California since they are filled with tourist attractions and landmarks only seen in the movies.

However, according to the New York Times, travelers should come to the state to visit Pasadena.

The city was the only place in California named in the publication’s “52 Places to go in 2024” list, landing the 40th spot, followed by Hurghada, Egypt and Boundary Waters, Minnesota.

The City of Roses, widely known for its annual Rose Parade, landed on the list mainly due to its natural beauty, according to the Times.

“Pasadena’s natural beauty is clear as soon as you roll into town,” the report said.

“The San Gabriel Mountains preside over Pasadena like a sylvan crown, and hiking and biking trails framed by forested valleys and tumbling waterfalls abound in places like the Angeles National Forest.”

Guests visiting the city can also catch a show at the Pasadena Playhouse, stop by the Norton Simon Museum, shop at the Pasadena Antique Mall, or dine at Bar Chelou.

Pasadena is about 10 miles away from Los Angeles, so visitors won’t have to travel far to visit the City of Angels.

