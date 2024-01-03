Southern California couple attacked by armed robbers while selling iPad

Video captured the moment a couple was ambushed at gunpoint while trying to sell an iPad in Pomona.

The victim, Eduardo Reyes, met the suspect through OfferUp, an online marketplace that allows people to sell items to local buyers.

The suspect had messaged Reyes, saying he was interested in purchasing an iPad that Reyes posted for sale on Dec. 23.

Reyes agreed to meet the buyer in a residential neighborhood.

“They wanted to meet in a public street which I usually don’t do, but he sounded like he was a kid and he’s like, ‘Oh, I’m going to have my mom come out with me,’” recalled Reyes.

Surveillance video from the victim’s Tesla captured Reyes and his wife stepping out of their car to meet the suspect.

Video captured the moment a couple was ambushed at gunpoint while trying to sell an iPad in Pomona on Dec. 23, 2023.

Video captured the moment a couple was attacked at gunpoint while trying to sell an iPad in Pomona on Dec. 23, 2023.

Video captured the moment a couple was attacked at gunpoint while trying to sell an iPad in Pomona on Dec. 23, 2023.

Suspect wanted for attackiong a couple at gunpoint while trying to steal an iPad in Pomona on Dec. 23, 2023.

Suspect wanted for attackiong a couple at gunpoint while trying to steal an iPad in Pomona on Dec. 23, 2023.

Video captured the moment a couple was attacked at gunpoint while trying to sell an iPad in Pomona on Dec. 23, 2023.

Video captured the moment a couple was attacked at gunpoint while trying to sell an iPad in Pomona on Dec. 23, 2023.

Suddenly, the suspect aggressively shoves the barrel of his handgun against Reyes’ neck while trying to grab his iPad. A second suspect runs out from around the street corner, ambushing the couple.

“He started running towards me,” Reyes recalled. “When he ran towards me, I grabbed the iPad. I turned around and the other person had already taken out the gun and said, ‘Give me your iPad! Give me your iPad!’”

Video shows Reyes refusing to hand over his iPad while the suspect eventually wrestles him to the ground.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way they have a real gun, that’s crazy’ and I was concerned because my wife was there and I was like, ‘What if they try to do something to her?’” Reyes said.

Toddler fighting for life after family killed by hit-and-run driver in South L.A.

At one point, a suspect spots Reyes’ wife standing off to the side. He quickly runs over to her and bodyslams her to the ground.

The suspects’ handguns went off multiple times before the robbers eventually took the iPad and fled the area on foot.

Reyes is seen walking back to his car with blood running down his face. Despite the terrifying ordeal, he said he’s thankful things didn’t turn deadly.

“It could’ve gone bad,” he said. “It could’ve gone really bad.”

When conducting sales transactions with a buyer in person, police recommend always meeting in a well-lit, busy location, such as a shopping center or a police station, and always sharing the meeting location with a trusted person.

Although Reyes had previously sold over 50 items on OfferUp without issue, he now realizes it only takes one bad experience for things to go wrong. He said he’ll be making changes for his future transactions.

“Meeting in a public place, preferably around the police station or something and I’ll try to get more information out of them, like maybe their phone number or something,” Reyes said.

The victim said his wife’s cell phone was also taken during the robbery but police later located it in a yard nearby. Reyes is hoping the suspects will be arrested soon before they target another victim.

Anyone who recognizes the robbers or has additional information is asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-622-1241.

Footage of the armed robbery can be seen in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.