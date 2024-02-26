Southern California Edison agrees to pay $80M to federal government for Thomas Fire damage

Southern California Edison has agreed to pay the federal government $80 million to recoup expenses caused by the 2017 Thomas Fire, the Justice Department said Monday.

Federal officials called it a "record" settlement, one that would compensate taxpayers for the costs of fighting the fire and damage to public lands.

On Dec. 4, 2017, fierce Santa Ana winds gusted to 60 mph as the Thomas Fire erupted in drought-stressed brush north of Santa Paula. Within hours, flames tore through miles of canyons and foothills, racing into the beachside city of Ventura.

Two people died in the blaze that burned nearly 282,000 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, destroying 1,063 structures, mostly homes, and becoming the largest in modern state history at the time.

In 2020, federal officials sued Edison to recover costs from the blaze that they say burned over 150,000 acres in the Los Padres National Forest. The government alleged Edison owned and operated power lines that sparked the fire. Edison agreed to the settlement without admitting any wrongdoing or fault, officials said.

The company previously agreed to a $1.16 billion settlement to resolve claims with insurance companies suing over the Thomas Fire and subsequent Montecito mudslide. During a downpour just weeks after the fire started, mud, boulders and other debris raced down steep, burned hillsides in the deadly 2018 slide.

This story will be updated.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Edison agrees to pay $80 million to resolve federal Thomas Fire claims