Bomb Cyclone Slams Into San Francisco With Hurricane-Like Force

3
David R. Baker, Mark Chediak and Karen Breslau
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A bomb cyclone slammed into Northern California, packing hurricane-like winds that knocked down power lines, shattered windows in downtown San Francisco and caused a big rig to overturn on the Bay Bridge to Oakland.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The system led to at least one death in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, and grounded flights at San Francisco International Airport. And a train between Oakland and Sacramento derailed after contact with a tree, shutting service just before the evening commute.

“This was a violent, sudden windstorm,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles. “We’re seeing impacts probably that are similar to a strong tropical storm or a weak hurricane.”

The rapidly strengthening low-pressure system brought 80 miles per hour (129 kilometers) wind gusts and driving rain across the region, Swain said in a YouTube video post Tuesday. By 5:50 p.m. local time Tuesday, about 260,000 homes and businesses across the state had lost power, according to PowerOutage.us.

California has been hammered by a series of storms known as atmospheric rivers since late December, bringing flooding rains and record snowfalls across the Sierra Nevada and other mountains. More than 20 people have died and billions of dollars in damages and losses have mounted from collapsed roads, inundated homes and power outages.

Read More: California’s Crippling Drought Is Almost Over After Big Storms

Santa Cruz County, about 75 miles south of San Francisco, on Tuesday again appeared to suffer the brunt of an atmospheric river. Reports of downed electrical lines and car crashes swamped the county’s fire dispatch center.

In the Central Valley’s Tulare County, authorities ordered evacuations in advance of the storm after levee breaches over the past week raised the prospect of wider flooding. The state prepositioned swift-water rescue crews, just in case.

The heaviest rainfall was expected Tuesday but the storm will linger through late Wednesday as it pushes into Nevada and Arizona.

--With assistance from Brian K. Sullivan.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • As Homeless Crisis Deepens, California Governor Pitches $3 Billion Bond for Mental Health

    (Bloomberg) -- California, which has the US’s highest rate of homelessness, will likely ask voters to approve billions of dollars more in spending to help address a crisis that’s spilled onto the streets of every major city in the state.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Befo

  • California hit by 12th atmospheric river of the season

    The 12th atmospheric river of the season has brought more heavy rain and flooding to California. The Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Bettes takes a look at the forecast.

  • More rain closes Palm Springs Aerial Tramway and various roads across the Coachella Valley

    The valley has seen about twice as much rain as usual so far in March.

  • 56 feet and counting: Lake Tahoe records 2 of their snowiest months on record with more still to come

    It’s been quite the winter season for snow lovers in the West, but too much of it has turned into a nightmare for people living near Lake Tahoe on the California-Nevada border as the region has now reported two of its snowiest months on record with more still to come.

  • Brutal group attack on Sikh student in Canada denounced as 'absolutely horrendous'

    A Canadian city councilor has spoken up after a Sikh international student was brutally beaten by a group of people on his way home in what is being described as a racially motivated attack. Gagandeep Singh, a 21-year-old international student in Kelowna, British Columbia, was allegedly attacked at a bus stop at the corner of McCurdy Road and Highway 97 at around 10:30 p.m. on March 17.

  • Coinbase Win Streak Hits Record as Bitcoin Holds $28,000 Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. rose for the seventh consecutive session on Tuesday, the cryptocurrency exchange’s longest streak of gains ever as Bitcoin climbed to its highest since June.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedSwiss Are On the Hook for $13,500 Each on Credit Suisse BailoutBiden Stunts Growth in China for

  • Markets Up Ahead of Fed Decision; Nike & GameStop Beat

    Expectations are for the Fed to raise interest rates another 25 bps tomorrow, with commentary wrapped in dovish possibilities in the coming months.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Runs Into Fed Decision; GME Skyrockets Late, First Republic Tumbles

    Stocks rallied Tuesday with the Fed decision on tap as banking fears eased. Tesla and ONON were big winners. GME stock leapt late.

  • US House committee threatens to subpoena State Dept over Afghan documents

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Republican chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee threatened to issue a subpoena if the State Department does not produce documents it has requested related to the August 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the committee said on Tuesday. Representative Michael McCaul sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken requesting the information before Blinken's testimony to the committee on Thursday. The letter, dated March 20, noted that McCaul had sent a comprehensive document request on the withdrawal on Jan. 12, and a follow-up letter on March 3, among other requests.

  • Pentagon aiming to deliver 31 US Abrams tanks to Ukraine as soon as this fall

    An expected delivery of 31 U.S. Abrams tanks to Ukraine can now happen as soon as this fall following a decision to send an older model instead, U.S. defense officials say.

  • We’re a nation of carb lovers – and we’re paying the price

    What’s for dinner tonight? Maybe you’ve opted for a ready-made pizza – nice and easy. Or a big pile of pasta or noodles. A burger in a brioche bun with fries? Or perhaps some curry and rice? Maybe you had toast and cereal for breakfast and a sandwich with a fizzy drink for lunch. Oh, and maybe a bar of chocolate and a few crisps to fill those between-meals gaps.

  • US firm says Mexican authorities illegally seized its port terminal

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -U.S. construction materials firm Vulcan Materials Co said on Monday that Mexican security forces illegally took possession last week of its port terminal in southern Mexico, as an extended legal battle over its nearby limestone mining activities plays out. The incident took place last Tuesday night at the terminal in the popular tourist hub of Playa del Carmen, and follows a five-year fight with the government over Vulcan's concessions punctuated by sharp criticism from the country's president last year. Vulcan, which markets crushed stone as well as asphalt and ready-mixed concrete, said in a statement on Sunday that workers from Mexican cement company Cemex accompanied the security forces last week as part of the takeover of their port terminal.

  • Winter storm coming to northern Arizona, rain expected in metro Phoenix

    A winter storm is rolling into northern Arizona this week, bringing rainy conditions into the lower-elevated parts of the state.

  • California Gov. Newsom strikes deal to punish fossil fuel companies after first proposal rejected

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to a watered-down proposal punishing Big Oil companies for charging high prices after a more aggressive version was swatted down.

  • See New York cars encased in ice after lake spray freezes vehicles to ground

    No, this is not a wooly mammoth, it's an SUV in a very unfortunate parking spot. The driver parked lakeside in Hamburg, New York and came back to a car-sicle after tropical storm-force winds encased the car in lake spray.

  • Mountain lion claws man’s head while he relaxes in hot tub, Colorado officials say

    The man and his wife splashed water at the animal to scare it off, wildlife officials said.

  • African nations consider swapping debt for climate funding

    African countries saddled with debt and ravaged by losses and damages from extreme weather events like cyclones, drought and extreme temperatures have agreed to consider swapping debt to invest in climate action in a meeting of finance ministers in the Ethiopian capital. It was among several green financing alternative models discussed at the ongoing United Nations conference that supporters say would boost funds to adapt to climate harms, protect nature and finance local communities. It comes as many African nations are battling with the effects of extremely costly climate change-fueled weather events like the ongoing drought in eastern Africa that has killed thousands and decimated livelihoods reliant on rain-fed agriculture and the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Freddy that's left hundreds dead and thousands of others displaced.

  • Judge blocks California law requiring safety features for handguns

    (Reuters) -A federal judge on Monday blocked California from enforcing a state law requiring new semiautomatic handguns to have certain safety features, finding it violates the right to bear arms under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney in Santa Anna, California is the latest in a line of decisions striking down state gun laws following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year expanding gun rights. The California Rifle & Pistol Association and four individuals sued the state last year to challenge the law.

  • Gold Finally Steps Up to the Plate

    Gold was a contradictory asset over the past two years, but it has certainly regained its stance recently: Gold rallied 10% over the past two weeks as the U.S. regional banking crisis began unfolding. What's important is gold failed to go up, despite its reputation as the "best" inflation hedge. Outside of the inflation target, gold tends to shine during times of extreme stress and recession, especially when there is a liquidity crisis looming, the safe haven flows turn to gold.

  • Los Angeles Braces For Worst Of Storm: Heavy Rain, Winds 45-50 MPH, “Extensive Street Flooding” Possible

    Spring 2023 in Southern California looks a lot like winter 2023 in Southern California. The second day of spring in and around Los Angeles brought another in a seemingly endless stream of atmospheric river events and about an inch of rain to most of the region, with more to come this evening. Up to 3 […]