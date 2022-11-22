Southern California feels effect of 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck off Mexican coast

SAN DIEGO — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck near the coast of Mexico's Baja California on Tuesday morning, with impacts felt over 150 miles away in Southern California.

The United States Geological Survey says the quake occurred in the Pacific Ocean, about 125 miles south of the U.S. border.

A tsunami is not expected, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.

USGS reports indicate the earthquake could be felt as far as 200 miles away near Palm Desert, California. A USA TODAY journalist observed a small amount of shaking at an apartment building near Del Mar, California.

The USGS considers a 6.0 earthquake to be moderate and likely to cause property damage. In contrast, a 7.0 earthquake is considered strong, likely to be deadly and expected to cause billions in damage.

