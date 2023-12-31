Southern California flooding | Big waves hit Ventura County
Here's a view over Ventura County after big waves flooded a neighborhood. This is from our broadcast on Dec. 29 at noon.
Here's a view over Ventura County after big waves flooded a neighborhood. This is from our broadcast on Dec. 29 at noon.
The Conor McGregor-Michael Chandler fight appears to be finally happening.
Chicago won twice on Sunday, beating the Falcons and also clinching the No. 1 pick with Carolina's loss.
Lamar Jackson had more touchdown passes than incompletions and Baltimore put together its second straight dominant win over one of the NFL's best teams.
The season of giving now extends to you! Time to treat yourself to bestselling knife sets, pillows and other fun finds.
The Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit at halftime to beat the Eagles 35-31 on Sunday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 17.
Brad Allen's crew has been involved in multiple controversies this season.
Miami lost a key defender in a big game against the Ravens.
For so many across college athletics, the Longhorns and Huskies were two of the key cogs that triggered the latest catastrophic realignment wave.
Levis appeared to sustain the injury on a second-quarter sack.
Also on mega markdown: a viral carpet cleaner for nearly 40% off, an unbeatably cozy electric blanket marked down by half, and so, so much more.
Are you ready for 2024?
A 1993 Hyundai Scoupe, one of the cheapest sporty coupe available in its time, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
It's the last day of 2023, a time of looking back before looking ahead, and these are the 20 most-read stories on Autoblog in the year gone by.
Get these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners for over 50% off while you can.
The season of giving now extends to you! Time to treat yourself to bestselling knife sets, pillows and other fun finds.
Nearly 7,000 shoppers rave about this shoe-saver.
The AI chip battle is going to intensify in 2024.