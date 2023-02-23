Southern California hammered with heavy snow

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co has temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets as the U.S. planemaker conducts additional analysis on a fuselage component, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday. Deliveries will not resume until the FAA is satisfied that the issue has been addressed, the agency said. "The FAA is working with Boeing to determine any actions that might be required for recently delivered airplanes," the agency said.