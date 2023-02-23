Southern California hammered with heavy snow
Heavy snowfall grows stronger as storm chaser Reed Timmer is in Wrightwood, where he updates on the latest from the winter storm hitting Southern California on Feb. 23.
Heavy snowfall grows stronger as storm chaser Reed Timmer is in Wrightwood, where he updates on the latest from the winter storm hitting Southern California on Feb. 23.
The storm will hit its peak on Friday and Saturday.
Residents in multiple states hit by heavy storms on Wednesday and Thursday are experiencing major transportation and utility interruptions. Local agencies are recommending that people stay indoors and avoid any unnecessary travel.
Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack is in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the city digs out of as much snow as possible and prepares for even more with a major winter storm closing in on the area on Feb. 22.
The proposed legislation outlines the obligation and requirements of both patients and doctors. Filed this week, the bill still has a long way to go.
As snowfall rates increased and powerful wind gusts blew, storm chaser Aaron Jayjack reported from a snow-covered downtown Minneapolis.
In an ultimate showdown between Denny's vs Waffle House vs IHOP, one fast food chain stands as the ultimate winner with this egg breakfast taste test.
Says one educator who is a fan of the podiatrist-approved pair: 'I am on my feet all day...these are lifesavers.'
Driving in Philadelphia's embattled Kensington neighborhood on Tuesday to get a firsthand look at the effects of xylazine, an animal tranquilizer that was turning fentanyl addicts into "zombies," PIX11 News saw a sea of people with leg wounds, swollen hands and even missing limbs along Kensington Avenue.
A woman known by neighbors in a Washington, D.C. neighborhood as "grandma" helped put a teenage carjacking suspect in an ambulance after he tried to take her car.
Family members and community protesters are demanding criminal charges against the St. Paul police officer who shot and killed Yia Xiong, a 65-year-old Hmong war hero. In footage recorded by body cameras worn by officers Noushue Cha and Abdirahman Dahir, police can be seen entering the St. Paul apartment building.
The youngest of the four suspects connected to the alleged rape of LSU sophomore Madison Brooks will be tried as an adult and was indicted on first-degree rape.
Recent storms in California have replenished reservoirs, but scientists caution people to not let images of seemingly abundant water levels fool them.
“You killed somebody!” a witness told Dylan Molina when he tried to run after a November 2021 crash killed a Euless police detective, newly released video shows.
The searcher-in-training stumbled on the find near a Viking-era trade center in Germany.
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak hinted about leaving the game show before ABC renewed the puzzle series for five more seasons. Read the latest show news and how fans reacted.
Sailor Brinkley Cook opened up to Fox News Digital about the advice her supermodel mom, Christie Brinkley, gave her that has shaped her own career.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co has temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets as the U.S. planemaker conducts additional analysis on a fuselage component, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday. Deliveries will not resume until the FAA is satisfied that the issue has been addressed, the agency said. "The FAA is working with Boeing to determine any actions that might be required for recently delivered airplanes," the agency said.
If you have a $2 bill burning a hole in your pocket, you might want to think twice before spending it at a store. The bill itself might be worth a lot more than two dollars -- as in thousands of...
Nearly 1 million customers are without power in the U.S. as two monster winter storms bring blizzard conditions, heavy snow, ice and rain to large swaths of the country. The vast majority of the outages are in Michigan, where more than 820,000 customers are without power amid an ice storm. A volunteer firefighter in Paw Paw, Michigan, died Wednesday evening when a power line fell on him, according to Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff.
"It's got the cold air, it's got the moisture, it's got strong winds," one forecaster said. "It's an ideal situation for a big weather maker with huge impacts."