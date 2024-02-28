Southern California high school placed on lockdown after ‘knife attack’

A high school in Santa Barbara was briefly placed on lockdown while deputies searched for a juvenile suspect involved in what authorities called a “knife attack” Tuesday.

Deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Turnpike Shopping Center near the intersection of South Turnpike Road and Hollister Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. on reports of a “fight in progress,” a SBSO news release stated.

At the scene, law enforcement located one juvenile victim suffering from a wound to his hand. Several other teen suspects fled the area prior to the deputies’ arrival, officials said.

Because of the incident’s proximity to San Marcos High School’s campus and the serious nature of the crime, authorities initiated the school’s “Secure” protocol.

“Students were directed to get inside and lock outside doors. The Standardized Response Protocol was recently adopted in a collaborative effort between area schools and law enforcement agencies to clearly identify protective actions to be taken during volatile or evolving situations,” the release noted.

A juvenile matching the suspect’s description was located over a half hour later at 2:08 p.m. on Hollister Avenue, just west of Turnpike Road.

Once the suspect was positively identified and arrested, the lockdown was lifted at the high school.

The charges the juvenile suspect may be facing are pending while the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said that the teen victim was released to a guardian and sought medical attention on his own.

No other injuries were reported.

