Southern California home targeted by armed burglars twice in one week

A Granada Hills family who was previously targeted in a “dinnertime burglary” was victimized again Tuesday night, marking the second time burglars have struck the home in less than a week. Located in the Greyhawk Ranch community, the victim’s home was burglarized on Nov. 29 when thieves escaped with around $150,000 worth of valuables. The victim, identified only as David, was returning home from Christmas shopping with his wife and their newborn baby when he spotted the thieves leaving his home with a stockpile of stolen items. He chased them down in his car and rammed their ehicle to prevent them from fleeing the neighborhood. The burglars eventually escaped in their damaged vehicle. However, just days later, a group of intruders, possibly the same ones who previously ransacked his home, broke into his residence once again. KTLA's Chris Wolfe reports on Dec. 7, 2023.

View comments