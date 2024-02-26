This Southern California jewelry chain is moving into Roseville’s Westfield Galleria

A Southern California-based jewelry chain is coming to Roseville’s Westfield Galleria this spring.

Gorjana is set to open its newest storefront at 1151 Galleria Blvd., Suite No. 152, on Wednesday, March 27, according to publicist Hannah Correll of The Brand Guild.

The store will replace clothing retailer Francesca’s Collections in the 750-square-foot spot.

“Known for its quaint streets and diverse retail landscape, Roseville is the perfect backdrop for our 23rd store in our home state,” Jason Reidel, Gorjana’s co-founder, said in a Monday news release, describing the Galleria as “one of the area’s most beloved shopping districts.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the fashion-forward Roseville community as we continue to bring our Laguna Beach designs up the California coast,” he said.

These diamond huggie earrings are among the pieces offered by Gorjana. The Laguna Beach-based company is opening a new store at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

What is Gorjana?

Based in Laguna Beach, Gorjana was founded in 2004 and specializes in jewelry “designed to mix, match, layer and have a lot of fun with,” the release said.

The brand offers a collection of gold jewelry featuring diamonds, opals, sapphires and other gems, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings that are “easy to wear and easy to love.”

Gorjana has more than 60 stores across the nation, including nearly two dozen in its home state.

“Philanthropy has been central to the brand’s mission and approach to community-building” since the start, the release said, encouraging Sacramento-area groups to fill out an online donation request form seeking support.

So far, Gorjana has worked with groups including The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Baby2Baby, Toys for Tots and Dress for Success.

The brand styles its name with a lowercase g.

An artist’s rendering shows the exterior of the new Gorjana store at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville, which is set to open on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

What in store for new Roseville location?

When it opens, the Westfield Galleria location will be Gorjana’s 23rd store in California.

“Shoppers will be immersed in a warm, welcoming space” with blush terrazzo, plush seating and “a focus on open, natural light,” the release said.

“A custom, hand-dipped Lauren Williams tapestry inspired by the iconic Laguna Beach coastline, and a signature scent with notes of citrus, palm and palo santo complete the perfect coastal cool ambiance,” the company said.

The Galleria store will employ a total of five staff members, Correll wrote in an email.

“Most roles are filled, but Gorjana is still hiring for a couple of stylist positions,” she said.

Gorjana offers a variety of necklaces. The Laguna Beach-based company is opening a new store at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Advertised as a “premier shopping and entertainment destination,” Westfield Galleria at Roseville features more than 240 stores including Nordstrom, Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Athleta and Tommy Bahama.

The shopping center also features flagship stores for Crate and Barrel, Pottery Barn and Restoration Hardware.

Where are Gorjana jewelry stores in Northern California?

According to its website, Gorjana currently has stores in these Northern California cities:

Corte Madera

Palo Alto

San Francisco

San Jose

Santa Rosa

Walnut Creek

Gorjana offers a variety of bracelets. The Laguna Beach-based company is opening a new store at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.