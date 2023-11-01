Southern California K9s cracking down on child predators
In an effort to protect children, actively monitoring registered sex offenders is what a certain group of dogs are specially trained for. These aren’t just regular dogs — these K9s — named Chewie and Solo — are professionally trained to catch predators as part of their full-time job with the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team. Chewy and Solo are electronic scent detection dogs that can sniff out anyone a variety of devices and tech that may hold potential evidence that police might need. They work as part of a task force created by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. KTLA's Shelby Nelson reports on October 31, 2023.