Southern California man allegedly stole $4 million worth of computers

A man was arrested for allegedly stealing $4 million dollars worth of computers in San Bernardino County on Monday.

The suspect behind the operation was identified as Julio Vieyra, 53, from La Puente, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers first received information regarding the theft of Lenovo computers from the Los Angeles area. The victim said the computers were taken “via fraudulent means” and tracking devices were being used to follow a driver with a tractor/trailer containing the stolen computers.

A suspect was arrested after police discovered around $4 million dollars worth of stolen computers in San Bernardino County on Oct. 30, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department)

The tracking device showed the driver traveled to the City of Industry before heading to Colton. Authorities were able to intercept the driver in Colton and recover the stolen computers. The estimated retail value of the stolen merchandise was around $4 million, police said.

During the arrest, investigators learned Vieyra was the person who had arranged the pickup and transport of the computers. The stolen items’ final destination was in Findley, Ohio, police said. Photos from the scene show the trailer was filled with large stacks of wrapped computer boxes.

Vieyra later “admitted to cutting the bolt seal of the trailer to identify its contents,” said LAPD. “He also admitted to ditching a tracking device prior to redirecting the computers to the City of Colton.”

Vieyra was arrested on charges of grand theft of cargo. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Vieyra or this incident is asked to call LAPD’s Commercial Crimes Division at 213-486-5920. The public can also call 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

