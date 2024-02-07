Southern California man arrested for embezzling 14 cars, stealing 1

A 41-year-old man from San Bernardino County was arrested earlier this month on charges of vehicle theft and embezzlement, authorities announced this week.

Investigators allege that Christopher Harms has been operating an unlicensed and unapproved auto shop out of his home where he would not only fail to complete the promised mechanical work but refused to allow victims to retrieve their vehicles.

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department began receiving reports over the last several months of victims trying to get their vehicles back from the 41-year-old, a SBSD news release stated.

In some cases, Harms is accused of keeping victims’ cars for more than a year.

On Feb. 1, deputies with SBSD’s Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station, along with members of the multi-agency San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force, county animal control and Yucaipa Code Enforcement, served a search warrant at Harms’ residence.

“During the service of the search warrant, a previously reported stolen vehicle was recovered along with 14 embezzled vehicles,” authorities said.

Details are limited and investigators did not immediately provide a motive for why Harms was refusing to return cars to the victims.

The 41-year-old was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and vehicle embezzlement and booked at the Central Detention Center on $30,000 bail.

He was later released on bond.

The investigation into Harms is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding the suspect is urged to contact Deputy Herrera of the Yucaipa Station at 909-918-2305. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or submit tips online at WeTip.

