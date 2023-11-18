Southern California NASA astronaut visits students at former high school

A Southern California astronaut returned home to speak with students in the Inland Empire ahead of his journey to space on NASA’s Artemis II mission. Victor Glover, 37, a formal Naval aviator and Pomona native, will be piloting the upcoming mission in 2024. He took time out from training on Friday to go back to his roots and speak with students in his hometown. “We’re just the four people who are the newest members of the team trying to get a rocket and a spacecraft off the pad as soon as we can, safely, to send humans to the moon for the first time since 1972,” Glover explained of the Artemis II mission. Speaking to students and educators at his alma mater, Ontario High School, Glover shared the story behind his incredible journey to NASA, hoping to inspire future astronauts. “It’s great to come home,” he said. KTLA's Shelby Nelson reports on Nov. 17, 2023.

