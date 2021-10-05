Southern California oil spill caused by a pipeline that split and was apparently dragged

Oil washes up on Huntington Beach, California, October 3, 2021. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Photo

The Southern California oil spill was caused by a split underwater pipeline.

Divers say the pipeline was apparently dragged, according to the Associated Press.

More than 125,000 gallons of crude oil was leaked into the Pacific Ocean.

The Southern California oil spill that saw more than 125,000 gallons of crude oil leak into the Pacific Ocean was caused by a split underwater pipeline that was apparently dragged, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

California officials are warning of a potential ecological disaster from the massive offshore oil spill, Insider previously reported.

The spill, which stretches about 13 square miles from Huntington Beach to Newport Beach, was first reported Saturday by lifeguards and locals who smelled a strong odor in the area.

"The size of the spill demanded prompt and aggressive action. As a coastal city the values our ecological assets, Huntington Beach has deployed all necessary and existing resources to prevent significant environmental degradation of the spill," the City of Huntington Beach said in a statement on Sunday.

Authorities monitoring the coastline also had a "strong indication" of an oil spill near Huntington Beach at least 10 hours before it was reported by pipeline operator Amplify energy, according to a memo obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

According to the AP, Amplify CEO Martyn Willsher said that when the spill was discovered, the pipeline had warped into "almost a semicircle."

"The pipeline has essentially been pulled like a bowstring. And so at its widest point, it is 105 feet away from where it was," Willsher said at a news conference on Tuesday. Officials said that it was still unclear if an anchor caused a rupture in the pipeline.

The spill has caused decimated wildlife, closed public beaches, and caused a back-up of cargo ships that pass through Huntington Beach en route to and from the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency related to the spill on Tuesday and announced that investigations would be carried out by the Orange County district attorney, the U.S. Department of Justice, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife as well as the Coast Guard to determine criminal charges if any.

