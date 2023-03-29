Southern California refills its largest water reservoir for the first time in three years
After a record-breaking drought, winter storms allowed Southern California to begin to refill its largest reservoir.
Following the drought-easing deluge of rainstorms that hit SoCal in recent weeks, the Metropolitan Water District announced a "major milestone."
After weeks of repeated storms, a number of restrictions put into effect across California over years of drought have been lifted.
Diamond Valley Lake — a backbone of the region's water storage system — should refill to its full capacity by the end of this year, officials said.
The colossal amount of rain and snow that has fallen on California over the past few months equals more than 78 trillion gallons of water.
The 'phantom' Tulare Lake returns
