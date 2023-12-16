Southern California repo man killed on the job; gunman at large

Loved ones are devastated and searching for answers after a man was shot and killed Tuesday while on the job. The victim, Blaine LaPrairie, 46, worked as a repo man and was repossessing a vehicle when a suspect opened fire and shot him. Loved ones described Blaine as a big-hearted, kind and thoughtful man. “He was a very sweet soul and he would do anything for you,” said Ryan LaPrairie, Blaine’s older brother. Blaine was repossessing a car at the Jasmine Garden Apartment complex in Compton when he was murdered. KTLA's Rick Chambers reports on Dec. 15, 2023.

