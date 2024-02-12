Southern California shaken by 13 earthquakes over 25 minutes

An aerial view of agricultural fields in Imperial county in El Centro, California, on 23 July 2020. The cluster of earthquakes came two days after a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit near Malibu.

An aerial view of agricultural fields in Imperial county in El Centro, California, on 23 July 2020. The cluster of earthquakes came two days after a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit near Malibu. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Parts of California were hit by more than a dozen earthquakes overnight, with 13 shaking the state during a span of just 25 minutes.

“Good morning Southern California! Did you feel the magnitude 4.8 earthquake about two miles north-west of El Centro at 12.36am? The #ShakeAlert system was activated,” the United States Geological Survey Shake Alert account posted on X.

El Centro is a city in the Imperial Valley in the southern California border region. The rattling continued until 1.01am, when the 13th quake of the series that began less than a half hour earlier was recorded.

“It has been a busy night to our east,” the National Weather Service’s San Diego office posted on X. “Several small earthquakes have occurred in El Centro in the past 15 minutes. A couple of them were felt at our office. As of 12.53am there have been 13!”

Officials said the USGS’s Shake Alert system estimated at least one of the earthquakes registered a magnitude above 5.0, triggering alerts to cell phones.

The rapid cluster of earthquakes came two days after a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit several miles north-west of Malibu on Friday. Authorities said no major damage or injuries had been reported.

Dr Lucy Jones, a California quake expert known as “the Beyoncé of Earthquakes”, told the news station KTLA that there was a 5% chance of a larger earthquake in southern California soon after. But it would not be connected to a larger, 5.7 magnitude temblor that shook the Big Island of Hawaii hours earlier on Friday.