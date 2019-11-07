Southern California wakes up to several minor earthquakes

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Several minor earthquakes shook Southern California early Thursday morning, including two in Ventura registering a magnitude of 3.4 and 3.2.

The first quake, registering a magnitude of 3.2, began around 4:58 a.m. PT in Ventura and was about 7 miles deep. The 3.4-magnitude earthquake, about 9 miles deep, then hit at 5:05 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

Meanwhile, about 180 miles northeast of Ventura in Ridgecrest, a 3.5-magnitude earthquake was first felt around 4:38 a.m. Nearby, a 2.9-magnitude quake was felt in Searles Valley a few hours before.

There are no immediate reports of injuries of major damage from either earthquake in Ventura.

Is 'The Big One' coming? A California fault capable of an 8.0 earthquake is moving for the first time

Discovery: Powerful earthquakes reveal mysterious 15-million-year-old fossil in California

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura earthquake: California, Ridgecrest shaken by minor quakes