Southern California weather: See photos of heavy rain, flooding from 'Pineapple Express'

Palm trees are blown by strong wind as the second and more powerful of two atmospheric river storms arrives to Santa Barbara, California, on February 4, 2024. The US West Coast was getting drenched on February 1 as the first of two powerful storms moved in, part of a u0022Pineapple Expressu0022 weather pattern that was washing out roads and sparking flood warnings. The National Weather Service said u0022the largest storm of the seasonu0022 would likely begin on February 4.

California was hit by two storms in a "Pineapple Express" weather pattern over the weekend, as the atmospheric river brought rain, snow, wind and flooding.

Forecasters said the second storm, which began Sunday and is expected to continue through Monday, would be the state's most powerful storm of the season.

The weather triggered flooded roadways, road closures and rockslides. Evacuation warnings and orders were in effect for Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Ventura and Monterey counties.

Classes were canceled Monday for schools across Santa Barbara County, and the Santa Barbara airport closed Sunday evening due to flooding on the airfield, according to its website.

As of Monday morning, over 420,000 customers were without power across the state, according to a USA TODAY power outage tracker.

A man aims his umbrella into the wind near ocean surf turned mud brown by storm runoff water as the second and more powerful of two atmospheric river storms, and potentially the biggest storm of the season, arrives to Santa Barbara, California, on February 4, 2024.

Stearns Wharf is shut down as the second and more powerful of two atmospheric river storms arrives to Santa Barbara, California, on February 4, 2024.

Buildings in Downtown Los Angeles are seeing covered by heaven clouds and rain, seeing in from Topanga, California on February 4, 2024.

A truck sits in flood waters at the Mickelson Pumpkin Patch in Petaluma, California, on Sunday, February 04, 2024.

A boat washes ashore as the second and more powerful of two atmospheric river storms, and potentially the biggest storm of the season, arrives to Santa Barbara, California, on February 4, 2024.

A driver is turned back by a mud slide blocking the road as the second and more powerful of two atmospheric river storms, and potentially the biggest storm of the season, arrives to Santa Barbara, California, on February 4, 2024.

Waves turned mud brown by storm runoff water hit a pier as the second and more powerful of two atmospheric river storms, and potentially the biggest storm of the season, arrives to Santa Barbara, California, on February 4, 2024.

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: A surfer surfs under a rainbow near the sight of the ATu0026T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at on February 04, 2024 in Pebble Beach, California. Sunday's final round was postponed due to inclement weather.

Trailers sit in a flooded field in Petaluma, California, on February 4, 2024.

A car drives through a flooded road in Topanga, California, on February 4, 2024.

A boat moored offshore is tossed by rough waters as the second and more powerful of two atmospheric river storms arrives to Santa Barbara, California, on February 4, 2024.

This aerial photograph shows vehicles and farm equipment flooded at the Mickelson Pumpkin Patch in Petaluma, California, on February 4, 2024.

