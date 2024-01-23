Southern Colorado Moms make Sleepover Dreams come true!

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Sweet Dreams & Sugar On Top believes that sleepovers should be more than just a night’s rest; they should be magical experiences that children cherish for a lifetime.

That’s why they’ve set out to revolutionize the way sleepovers are done. Amanda Mikschl, owner of Sweet Dreams & Sugar On Top, appeared on Loving Living Local with her business partner Kelly Oakley and set up the perfect sleepover experience in studio.

Mikschl says “We understand that every child is unique, with their own interests and dreams. That’s why we give parents the opportunity to customize sleepover kits, tailoring every detail to their child’s preferences.”

For more information visit www.sweetcoloradodreams.com.

