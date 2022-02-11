Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force searching for two Pueblo suspects

The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is seeking the public's help to locate two wanted suspects in Pueblo.

Brandy Aragon, 34, has three outstanding warrants for alleged failure to appear in court in connection with a string of charges, including public order crimes, motor vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance, identity theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, criminal impersonation and violation of a protection order..

Brandy Aragon

Aragon is described as a 5-foot-3 Hispanic woman weighing 147 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Phabian Trujillo, 19, has a warrant for alleged public order crimes, including controlled substance possession with intent to distribute.

Phabian Trujillo

Trujillo is described as a 5-foot-7 Hispanic male weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Yearly arrest rates for the Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force

Sgt. Franklyn Ortega, public information officer for the Pueblo Police Department, said the arrest rate for criminal suspects featured in the weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Roundup is very high.

“This is a very successful program for the Pueblo Police Department," he said.

"We get the community involved and they help us apprehend wanted criminals.”

Pueblo PD is asking anyone with information on Aragon or Trujillo to contact the department.

Anonymous tips can be called in to 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or filed at pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Chieftain Content Coach Zach Hillstrom can be reached at zhillstrom@gannett.com or on Twitter @ZachHillstrom

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo suspects Aragon, Trujillo, wanted by Safe Streets Task Force