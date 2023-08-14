Southern Colorado students return to Academy District 20 Monday
Monday is the first day of school for all elementary, 6th, and 9th graders in Academy District 20.
Monday is the first day of school for all elementary, 6th, and 9th graders in Academy District 20.
On the earnings front, we're looking ahead to Monday.com, Getty, Cisco, Bill.com and Palo Alto Networks this week. News that Anthropic is raising another $100 million got us talking about a few other AI rounds that are in the pipeline; the gist is that there is a lot of money flowing around AI startup-land these days.
The Braves haven't been able to maintain their torrid pace lately.
Harden said in China that he won't play for an organization that Morey's part of.
Hurry! Save up to 70% on everything from patio furniture to headboards before the discounts end on August 15.
Stewart made history as the Liberty notched their sixth straight win.
The NASCAR Cup series stages its annual double-header with the IndyCar series this weekend, with both running on venerable Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.
All eyes were on San Francisco this week as critics and supporters of deploying self-driving cars on public roads awaited a vote from the California Public Utilities Commission. Tl;dr: it was a win for the autonomous vehicle industry. If you haven't been following, the CPUC approved the last remaining permits to Cruise and Waymo, giving the two companies the green light to offer commercial robotaxi services across San Francisco 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
With more than 10,000 five-star reviews, this jump starter has a serious army of fans.
Over 56,000 Amazon shoppers love these, so snap them up while they're only $20.
More than 37,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy wedgie-proof panties.
Harden wanted a trade to the Clippers, but the Sixers don't want to deal him.
Twitter, Reddit, GitHub and Spotify all went down intermittently that day, victims of what was at the time one of the largest distributed denial-of-service attacks in history. DDoS attacks had existed for years before 2016, but the fact that this one incident took down so many major services drew the attention of people who didn't know much about cybersecurity. Since then, no DDoS attack has ever been so newsworthy, but the problem hasn’t gotten away.
Yahoo editor Nigel Tierney was staying just north of Lahaina when the firestorm began.
With this price slash you'll score six blades for just $28.
There are already more than 500 autonomous vehicles on the road in San Francisco, and two of the largest AV operators recently won approval to add more.
The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony has been rescheduled to January 15th, a delay of four months. The original plan was to broadcast the ceremony in September, but given the ongoing writers and actors strikes, that isn't feasible.
Cooper is now the early favorite as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft with scouts already making him a priority the last two years.
As the genre turns 50, hip-hop legends, fans and more are helping to mark the musical milestone. Here's why.