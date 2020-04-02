Are Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited’s (ASX:SXE) Returns On Investment Worth Your While?

Today we'll evaluate Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering:

0.12 = AU$19m ÷ (AU$275m - AU$108m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Southern Cross Electrical Engineering has an ROCE of 12%.

Does Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Southern Cross Electrical Engineering's ROCE appears to be around the 12% average of the Construction industry. Independently of how Southern Cross Electrical Engineering compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering delivered an ROCE of 12%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Southern Cross Electrical Engineering's past growth compares to other companies.

ASX:SXE Past Revenue and Net Income April 2nd 2020 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Southern Cross Electrical Engineering's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering has current liabilities of AU$108m and total assets of AU$275m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 39% of its total assets. Southern Cross Electrical Engineering has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.