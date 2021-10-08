Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited's (ASX:SXE) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering's (ASX:SXE) stock is up by a considerable 23% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Southern Cross Electrical Engineering's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering is:

8.0% = AU$14m ÷ AU$171m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.08.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Southern Cross Electrical Engineering's Earnings Growth And 8.0% ROE

When you first look at it, Southern Cross Electrical Engineering's ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 12% either. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Southern Cross Electrical Engineering grew its net income at a significant rate of 34% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Southern Cross Electrical Engineering's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 11%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Southern Cross Electrical Engineering fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 67% (implying that it keeps only 33% of profits) for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Besides, Southern Cross Electrical Engineering has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 68%. Still, forecasts suggest that Southern Cross Electrical Engineering's future ROE will rise to 10% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Southern Cross Electrical Engineering has some positive attributes. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

