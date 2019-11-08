Do Southern Cross Electrical Engineering's (ASX:SXE) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Southern Cross Electrical Engineering (ASX:SXE). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business than can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Quickly Is Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Southern Cross Electrical Engineering has grown EPS by 19% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note Southern Cross Electrical Engineering's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 11% to AU$386m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

ASX:SXE Income Statement, November 8th 2019 More

Since Southern Cross Electrical Engineering is no giant, with a market capitalization of AU$139m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Southern Cross Electrical Engineering insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have AU$33m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 24% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Southern Cross Electrical Engineering To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Southern Cross Electrical Engineering has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider buying impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Southern Cross Electrical Engineering by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.