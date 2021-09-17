Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. So after glancing at the trends within Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL), we weren't too hopeful.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Southern Cross Media Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = AU$51m ÷ (AU$1.3b - AU$97m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Southern Cross Media Group has an ROCE of 4.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Media industry average of 6.7%.

Check out our latest analysis for Southern Cross Media Group

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Southern Cross Media Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Southern Cross Media Group Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Southern Cross Media Group, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 9.0% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Southern Cross Media Group to turn into a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Southern Cross Media Group's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Southern Cross Media Group is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Unsurprisingly then, the stock has dived 77% over the last five years, so investors are recognizing these changes and don't like the company's prospects. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Southern Cross Media Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Southern Cross Media Group that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

