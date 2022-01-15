Southern CT Weather: Snow, Ice, Flooding Rain Forecast Monday

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT — There is a lot going on with the weather this holiday weekend.

First, it's brutally cold today, with temperatures failing to reach 20 degrees and a special weather statement has been issued for all of southern Connecticut because wind chills may drop to 10 below zero at times.

On Sunday, we briefly warm up to the mid 30s and while we're sleeping Sunday night snow, sleet and rain will move into the region. It now appears that the precipitation will change to rain sooner for us, and snow accumulation will be minimal for southern Connecticut.

Strong wind gusts and concerns about a flooding rain Monday morning are the biggest issues from this storm.

The National Weather Service said "Guidance remains consistent with the track of a strong coastal low with impacts to the region Sunday night into Monday."

The weather service said everyone will start off with light snow but because temperatures will be moderating quickly, the snow will mix with rain and quickly change to all rain at the coast.

However, freezing rain may mix in inland sections of southern Connecticut before the change to plain rain Monday morning. The weather service said with "warm air quickly moving inland snow totals have been reduced, with little to none along the coast..."

The precipitation may end briefly as a period of snow on Monday afternoon.

Storm projections for the I-95 corridor towns

Sunday Night: Rain, snow, and sleet, becoming all rain after 2am. Temperature falling to near 29 by 8pm, then rising to around 41 during the remainder of the night. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.

M.L.King Day: Rain likely before 5pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 37 by 5pm. East wind 11 to 17 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Storm projections for inland sections of southern Connecticut

Sunday Night: Snow, possibly mixed with sleet before 2am, then rain and snow, possibly mixed with sleet between 2am and 3am, then rain after 3am. Temperature rising to around 38 by 5am. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

M.L.King Day: Rain likely before 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 42 by 8am, then falling to around 35 during the remainder of the day. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Special weather statements via the weather service

Northern Fairfield-Northern New Haven-Northern Middlesex-Northern New London

North winds of 10 to around 15 mph will produce wind chill values of 12 below zero to 7 below zero. There will be a few locations where the wind chill may be as low as 17 below zero early this morning. Otherwise below zero wind chill values will remain into late this morning.

If you need to be outside, be prepared for the wind and cold, and dress in layers and wear a hat, heavy coat, as well as gloves or mittens. Frostbite can occur in a short amount of time, so dress in layers and make sure all exposed skin is protected.

Southern Fairfield-Southern New Haven-Southern Middlesex-Southern New London

North winds of around 15 mph will produce wind chill values of 10 below zero to 5 below zero into late this morning. If you need to be outside, be prepared for the wind and cold, and dress in layers and wear a hat, heavy coat, as well as gloves or mittens. Frostbite can occur in a short amount of time, so dress in layers and make sure all exposed skin is protected.

Coastal flood watch issued

Southern Fairfield-Southern New Haven-Southern Middlesex-Southern New London

A coastal flood watch is in effect from late Sunday night through Monday afternoon for the entire coastline of southern Connecticut.

"Widespread moderate to locally major flooding of vulnerable areas is possible near the waterfront and shoreline, including roads, parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront," the weather service said. "Several to numerous road closures are possible, and vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront may become flooded. Flooding will also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays."

"There is potential for locally major flooding (3 ft above ground level) for southern Westchester and coastal southwestern Connecticut if strong easterly winds and high waves continue through the time of high tide Monday morning."

The week ahead weather forecast and you can see it remains very cold

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

