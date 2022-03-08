🌱 Southern Dallas Resource Center Reopens + Trail Naming Effort

Happy Wednesday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know going on in town today.

First, today's weather:

Sunny and warmer. High: 60 Low: 40.

Here are the top three stories in Dallas today:

The doors of the Southern Dallas Resource Center reopen after repairs from last years' winter storm. New floors, fresh paint, and refreshed lighting were installed at the center as well as extensive structural upgrades. The center was still able to provide thousands of dollars in assistance to South Dallas families last year despite storm damage at the facility. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth) The North Central Texas Council of Governments is asking the community to help rename the Fort Worth to Dallas Regional Trail. The trail travels over 50 miles through Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Irving, and Dallas with the trail expected to fully open in 2024. The council is forming a project that will take community input to create a new name, brand, wayfinding system, and various other recommendations for the new trail. (City of Fort Worth) The Dallas paramedic who kicked a homeless man will not be charged, according to police documents. Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic Brad Cox was caught on camera kicking homeless man Kyle Vess in the face. This is reportedly not the first time Cox has been investigated for an incident involving a homeless man. There is no indication why Cox was cleared from charges. (WFAA.com)

Today in Dallas:

Baby Sensory At The Benbrook Public Library (9:30 AM)

Storytime At The Watauga Public Library (10:00 AM)

From my notebook:

Dalton Schultz is officially a franchise player with the Dallas Cowboys. Click for the full story. (Instagram)

Mbani is officially three years old. Wish Mbani a happy birthday by visiting the Dallas Zoo. (Instagram)

The Dallas Arboretum recognizes International Women's Day by sharing A Woman's Garden. The garden is the only public garden in the country to be entirely conceived, funded, and dedicated by women. (Instagram)





— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

