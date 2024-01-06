Southern Defense Forces report significant losses of Russian personnel and military equipment on Dnipro River’s left bank

Ukrainian military on the left bank of the Kherson Oblast

Russian forces on the occupied left bank of the Dnipro River suffered significant losses of personnel and military equipment over the past day, Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces reported on Telegram on Jan. 6.

The Ukrainian military reported the elimination of 10 enemy soldiers, along with:

· 1 Grad multiple rocket launcher

· 2 Supercam UAVs

· 1 mortar

· 1 boat

· 1 Murom-M video surveillance complex

· 1 communication relay

· 5 armored vehicles

· 3 observation points

· 2 UAV control points.

The loss of three Russian Su-34 fighter jets over southern Ukraine on Dec. 22 has put a near complete halt to Russian tactical aviation in Kherson Oblast, UK Defense Intelligence reported on Jan. 6.

What’s happening on the Left Bank?

Previously, Russian air power had been playing a key role in the south, especially in attacking Ukraine’s bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River. According to Defense Intelligence, lack of air support may have contributed to the failure of an attempt by Russian Ground Forces’ 18th Combined Arms Army to clear the bridgehead.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine officially reported on Nov. 17 that Ukrainian soldiers had gained a foothold in several bridgeheads on the occupied east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. In particular, the events were centered around the village of Krynky.

According to their data, during the operation, they have already destroyed more than 1,000 Russian troops and dozens of pieces of equipment.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces later refuted a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) claiming that they had been cleared out from their positions in occupied Kherson Oblast. Citing Russian sources, ISW reported that the invading army was conducting operations on the Kherson Oblast’s left bank and had claimed “progress” on Dec. 13.

Ukrainian forces are maintaining control over a stretch of several kilometers on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, fending off multiple attempted incursions by Russian occupiers, spokesperson for the southern defense forces, Natalia Humeniuk, said on Dec. 20.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kherson Oblast continue to expand their bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the General Staff reported on Dec. 28.

