Southern Door County School District names the three finalists for its new superintendent

BRUSSELS - The Southern Door County School District named the three finalists for its superintendent position, following a first round of interviews with six candidates that took place Feb. 5 and 7.

The finalists are Brent Johnson, currently principal of Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in the Wausau School District; Kevin Krutzik, principal of Sheboygan Falls High School; and Marc Vandenhouten, principal of Southern Door Elementary School.

Johnson began his educational career as a math teacher and math specialist and held principal and assistant principal roles at the elementary and secondary levels before becoming principal at Thomas Jefferson Elementary. As principal there, the school earned the 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for exceptional student academic growth. He holds an education specialist degree in educational administration from the University of Wisconsin-Superior, a master's in educational administration from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor's in sociology with an elementary education certification from Beloit College.

Brent Johnson

Krutzik's experience includes roles as an assistant principal and principal in several school districts, as well as a background in business and marketing analysis. He became principal for Sheboygan Falls High in 2018, and since then the school has achieved the top school report card score in the Eastern Wisconsin Athletic Conference from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction four out of those five years. Krutzik earned a doctorate of education in educational leadership from Edgewood College, an MBA from Marquette University, a master's from Silver Lake College and a bachelor's in marketing/business administration from Lakeland University.

Kevin Krutzik

Vandenhouten's career in education began as an elementary teacher in the Southern Door County and Kewaunee school districts. He went on the serve as principal of Little Chute Elementary and St. Mary School in Luxemburg before returning to Southern Door, where he was a core member of the team that brought two successful referendums (building and operational) to the district's voters in 2022. Vandenhouten is pursuing his superintendent certification from Edgewood College and holds a master's in education through educational technology from Marian University and a bachelor's in elementary/middle education from UW-Oshkosh.

Marc Vandenhouten

The three finalists will participate in the final round of interviews during a special school board meeting at 5 p.m. Monday. The interviews will be held in closed session with board members and members of a stakeholder group. The board considered 20 applications for the position to select the six candidates who were brought in for the first round of interviews.

Tony Klaubauf has served as interim superintendent for the district this past school year after Chris Peterson resigned from the post in June. Peterson, who was in his second year as Southern Door superintendent, was placed on administrative leave in mid-March by the board for unspecified reasons.

Contact Christopher Clough at 920-562-8900 or cclough@doorcountyadvocate.com.

MORE: The Sturgeon Bay Rotary Club's Shipyard Tours are no more. What will replace them?

MORE: Win the lottery? This survey says you might desire buying a waterfront home in Door County

FOR MORE DOOR COUNTY NEWS: Check out our website

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Southern Door School District names its three superintendent finalists