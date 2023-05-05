Southern Door High School student charged with making email threats against other students

Southern Door School District

BRUSSELS - A Southern Door High School student was arrested Friday after authorities said he sent threatening emails to several other Southern Door students.

The 18-year-old Brussels boy was accused by the Door County Sheriff's Office of creating a fictitious email account, which he used to pose as someone else and send the threats to those students. The sheriff's office recommended charges of making terrorist threats and unlawful use of computerized communications systems, although the District Attorney's office may bring additional charges. He faced a bond hearing Friday afternoon.

The emails were sent to the students over the weekend of April 28 and 29 and were reported April 29 to the sheriff's office by one of the students and their parents. The school made families of Southern Door High School students aware of the threats that night, and law enforcement personnel maintained a presence at the school May 1 and 2.

The threats made in the emails were not specified by the sheriff's office.

The incident at Southern Door is the second of three potential school threats in a week at Door County high schools. At Sturgeon Bay High School, an 18-year-old student was suspended April 28 after they wrote six other students' names on a Post-it note titled "Hit list" that morning.

Then, a poster with a photo of the Washington Island Class of 2022 was found at a local shooting range where it apparently was used for target practice, leading school officials to notify students, parents and guardians Thursday morning.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Southern Door student charged with emailing threats to other students