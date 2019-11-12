Some Southern Energy Holdings Group (HKG:1573) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 89% Share Price Drop

Southern Energy Holdings Group Limited (HKG:1573) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 199% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. During that time the share price has plummeted like a stone, down 89%. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

See our latest analysis for Southern Energy Holdings Group

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Southern Energy Holdings Group had to report a 17% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 89% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The P/E ratio of 4.47 also points to the negative market sentiment.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:1573 Past and Future Earnings, November 12th 2019 More

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Southern Energy Holdings Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Southern Energy Holdings Group shareholders took a loss of 89%. In contrast the market gained about 4.7%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 32% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. Before spending more time on Southern Energy Holdings Group it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

We will like Southern Energy Holdings Group better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.