Southern England weather: Heavy rain set to fall amid flood warnings

People across southern England will be experiencing heavy rain on Thursday

Parts of the UK are set for another day of disruptive weather, with hundreds of flood alerts and warnings in place as more rain is expected.

A Met Office yellow warning for rain is in place for the south of England from midday, with the potential for power cuts and travel disruption.

The warning is set to last until 03:00 GMT on Friday, covering an area from Cornwall to East Anglia.

It comes just days after parts of Wales and England were hit by Storm Henk.

Thursday will see rainwater falling on already-saturated ground, leading to localised flooding.

Coming into the weekend the weather is expected to become drier but also cooler.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather warning for all parts of England.

It said that after a "period of mild and unsettled weather", higher pressure coming into the weekend would mean colder temperatures.

Storm Henk hit the UK on Tuesday, bringing winds of up to 81mph and heavy rain.

A driver in his 50s was killed by a falling tree near to the town of Kemble in the Cotswolds, Gloucestershire police said.

While there were delays on the country's rail and road networks caused by flooding and power failures.

As of early on Thursday morning, there were still hundreds of homes without power across the south west of England, southern and central Wales, and the Midlands.

BBC Weather app promo

Find out the weather forecast for your area, with an hourly breakdown and a 14-day lookahead, by downloading the BBC Weather app: Apple - Android - Amazon

The BBC Weather app is only available to download in the UK.