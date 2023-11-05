Southern falls to Alcorn State, 44-21
Southern falls to Alcorn State, 44-21
Follow all the action during a loaded Week 10 slate.
Just 11 Power Five teams have fewer than two losses.
The Bulldogs got a key interception from Nazir Stackhouse to extend their win streak to 26 games.
In what was likely the final installment of Bedlam for the foreseeable future, Oklahoma State spoiled rival Oklahoma’s hopes of winning a national championship.
Formula 1 concludes its lone triple-header of the 2023 season this weekend in Brazil with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
No. 7 Texas nearly saw its national championship hopes disappear thanks to a second-half collapse at home against No. 23 Kansas State.
The reality star and her rocker husband married in 2022, and have long planned to expand their blended family.
Some of our fave savings: highly rated headphones for nearly 80% off, a Shark vac reduced by over $100, and so, so much more.
Roughly 53,000 US home purchase agreements fell through in September, according to Redfin, equal to 16.3% of homes that went under contract that month.
Here's how to watch the Alabama vs. LSU game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
I can't wait to style it with boots!
The 90s supermodel's new shampoo was designed for older women, but it's great for those with hair loss too.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
With the long introductory periods they offer today, balance transfer credit cards can play a major role in your journey to becoming debt-free. Here's how to find the best balance transfer credit card for you.
Shurmur has been serving as an analyst for the Buffaloes in 2023.
Saturday is a monster day in the Big 12 race.
The cushy cans will please your ears — and your wallet, at 50% off.
Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri said that the recently closed stores in California were part of a "normal ongoing, quarterly process."
Gasoline prices have been on a downward trend. They're expected to keep sliding through the end of the year, as long as oil prices don't surge.
It's been less than two months since Amazon launched the Fire TV sound bar at its annual fall event, but the device is already on sale as part of the website's early Black Friday offerings.