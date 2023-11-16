Southern Florida inundated by a foot of rain, damaging winds

A strengthening wind and rainstorm targeted South Florida from late Tuesday through Wednesday night, creating dangerous conditions for motorists, closing the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and leaving some streets and highways under water and some neighborhoods without power. Both winds and rain exceeded typical tropical storm strength.

As AccuWeather meteorologists warned, a storm from the Gulf of Mexico reorganized and drew upon moisture from the Gulf, the Caribbean and the Atlantic. The moisture converged on the southeastern part of the Florida Peninsula, causing downpours to escalate and expand over many of the southern counties of the state.

From late Tuesday to early Thursday, Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport was inundated by 12.47 inches of rain, with 10.26 inches of rain pouring down on Hollywood, Florida, and 7-10 inches of rain drenching the Miami area.

Multiple vehicles were stranded due to high water from Miami Beach to Pompano Beach, Florida, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Over a foot of rain fell at amateur rain gauges in Oakland Park, Pine Island, Fort Lauderdale and Key Largo, which picked up 13.80 inches.

With about six weeks to go until the end of the year, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is likely to have its wettest year on record. As of Thursday morning, the international airport has received 101.66 inches of rain, second only to 102.36 inches, which fell there in 1947.

Heavy rain also drenched the northern and central Florida Keys, where 4-8 inches fell from the subtropical sky.

As the moisture came together, the strengthening storm also began to pack gusty winds.

Wind gusts of 50-60 mph were common from the northern part of the keys to the southeastern part of the peninsula from late Wednesday to Wednesday night. Top wind gusts included 86 mph at North Key Largo and 75 mph at Miami Beach and Dania Beach.

More than 100,000 utility customers were without power early Thursday morning in southeastern Florida, with more than 60,000 in the dark in Miami-Dade County alone, according to PowerOutage.us. Outages had already dropped to over 80,000 by 11 a.m. EST Thursday. Several trees were reported down across the region.

Leslie Hudson, who was reporting for AccuWeather on Thursday morning, said trees were downed along with other wind damage across parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, leading to traffic headaches on Thursday morning. Schools were open in Miami-Dade, but there were closures in Broward County.

Vacationers who spoke with Hudson told her they were caught off guard by how wet and windy it was all day on Wednesday.

"We were told that this is exceptional" due to the long-lasting rainfall in Miami, Astri Land, a visitor from Norway, told Hudson, adding that she hunkered down in the hotel due to the "incredibly wet" conditions Wednesday.

The strengthening storm had an impressive swirling signature on satellite and radar on Thursday morning as it spun over the warm waters of the Florida Straits. AccuWeather forecasters said it was a separate feature from a brewing tropical disturbance over the western Caribbean.

However, strong winds in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere, known as wind shear, will cause the Florida Straits system to transition to more of a cold season storm as it moves northward off the Atlantic coast into this weekend.

The storm will graze Cape Cod, Massachusetts, with gusty winds and heavy rain on Saturday before swinging northwestward over Atlantic Canada with drenching rain, gusty winds and some snow this weekend.

As the parent storm from the Gulf of Mexico fades away, patches of rain will dissolve into spotty showers from Thursday to Friday over Florida.

