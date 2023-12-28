Southern Fresh Farms will soon hit the market in south Fort Myers

After a rare "vacation" last summer, Robert and Shelly McMahon made a life-changing decision to retire.

Their decision is the reason Southern Fresh Farms – a rare slice of agriculture in the heart of south Fort Myers – is going up for sale.

Surrounded by development, the nearly five-acre farm, near Daniels Parkway, offers an oasis from the hustle and bustle of urban life. It's more than just a roadside stand, or a farmer's market. It's a hydroponic farm and agrotourism park that includes barnyard animals, a playground, a cafe, and a craft brewery.

It's a place for families and fun, including field trips and festivals.

It's a place where the community can grow their own fruits and veggies on rented plots.

Throughout the day, paper cups filled with carrots and pellets stand at the ready, neatly lined up for purchase to feed the animals and the fish, until they've had their limit.

Henry, one of the Holstein steers on the farm, is the most famous animal of all, a near-record holder for its size (at a height 6 feet, 1 inch, and weight of more than 2,100 pounds).

On the weekends, a local brewery draws crowds.

On Friday and Saturday nights, there's live entertainment and food trucks.

The McMahons – now in their 60s – have lived and farmed on the land since the 1980s.

Demanding, but rewarding

In 2015, the McMahons opened a destination farm, with the goal of educating others, especially kids, about the importance of agriculture, as a supplier of everything from fabric to food. While it has been rewarding, it has been demanding – and they're ready to move on and to enjoy their "golden years."

Their two-story four-bedroom, three-bathroom home will be part of the sale.

The price tag for it all: $4.5 million.

Under the current zoning, up to 10 units of residential development could be built per acre on the site. The McMahons don't want to see that happen, rather they hope the new owners will carry on their farming traditions.

"We don't have room to expand, but there's always room to improve," he said.

The property is expected to officially hit the market in early January.

Listing agent Christopher Cioffi, owner of No Nonsense Real Estate, said: "We are trying to do what we can to preserve it."

He's a customer himself.

"It's challenging to value something like this. When there isn't anything really comparable," he remarked.

The decision to sell came after the McMahons returned from a "vacation" to Nebraska over the summer. Ironically, they went there in July to help his cousins out on a bison farm, so it wasn't exactly relaxing, but the time away led them to an epiphany.

"It's kind of a bittersweet decision for us," he said. "We love what we are doing. We love what we've built here. We love the community. But I think it's just time for us to move on and look for someone with more energy and new ideas to take it to the next level."

Their children aren't interested in owning or running the business.

Their two sons have moved away, and while their daughter Amy still works at the farm, she doesn't want to take over the reins.

"She's not a farmer and she admits it," McMahon said of her in a kind-hearted way.

A hidden gem

The property will be marketed as a "hidden gem."

Since purchasing their land more than 40 years ago, Robert and Shelly have seen many changes. Once surrounded by agriculture, their property is encircled by development, including Paseo, a 444-acre, master planned, gated community, with 1,200 homes, across the street.

When they moved into the neighborhood, parts of Daniels Parkway were still dirt, and parts of Interstate 75 weren't built out yet.

They recall their excitement when a convenience store opened up the street years ago.

The idea to open the farm to outsiders as an agropark in part came from their older son, "Bo," who is still in farming, but has relocated to Ohio. He wanted to show off how agriculture could be brought closer to where people live, through hydroponic, or vertical, farming, to help feed them in a more sustainable way, with fresh food, while giving them a taste of farm life.

While five acres might not seem like much, Robert McMahon explained during a recent tour that it's put to good use, with more than 40 different varieties of fruits and vegetables grown, including lettuce, tomatoes, green beans, potatoes, beets and peppers.

The stacked pots also include herbs and flowers.

"We're not going to have everything because of the size of the farm," he said. "But you're not going to find it fresher."

There are 560 vertical growing towers in all, teeming with plants.

The business has just four employees, including a farm manager, who is described as a godsend.

An opportunity to preserve a legacy

While the McMahons hope the business will live on, it's not a condition of the sale, but a buyer willing to preserve it as a legacy to Southwest Florida's agriculture industry might get special consideration, if there are multiple, competitive offers, he said.

He emphasized the importance of providing food security and nutrition and keeping agriculture alive for a growing population. He's a fourth-generation farmer, whose father once grew potatoes across the street, where Paseo now stands in the place of farm fields.

His father began farming locally in the 1940s.

Southern Fresh Farms more than pays its bills, but the McMahons see the potential for it to be even more profitable, under new hands.

"We're doing good. It took a few years before we became a known destination for people," he said, but then Southern Fresh Farms developed a loyal and devoted following.

The farm has more than 20,000 followers on Facebook alone.

Its rescued bison Tatanka has his own Instagram and TikTok accounts.

After the farm took a major hit from Hurricane Ian in September 2022, the community rallied to help rebuild it, allowing it to reopen in time to host its annual fall festival in October, within weeks of the devastating storm.

Erin Smith, a long-time customer, recalls helping the farm rebuild after Hurricane Irma back in 2017, even while pregnant. She lives a few miles away, and visits often with her family, including her two young children. Her 6-year-old son Henry shares the name of its overly large cow, which is always good for a laugh.

"There is no fee to be able to go in, which I think is pretty rare in the area," she said, "and they've got really good food, both the food prepared by Southern Fresh Farms, and the food trucks. They always have good music and Crazy Dingo Brewing makes it a really fun time for the adults."

She added: "It has a small-town feel that I think a lot of places in Fort Myers don't have anymore."

A cherished community hub

In surmising why the farm is so special to its many customers and supporters, Robert McMahon said: "This cannot be duplicated in this area. Ever again."

He pointed out the property is close to Southwest Florida International Airport, hotels, hospitals, restaurants and other retail and commercial businesses, as well as thousands of homes, but yet offers a connection to Lee County's past as a major agricultural producer.

Now, only about 10% of all land in the county is zoned agricultural.

The Daniels Parkway corridor has seen tremendous growth over the last decade, with a surge of construction. Like it or not, change is inevitable, McMahon stressed.

"Progress is undefeated," he said. "It can be delayed, but it will always persevere."

Asked what he'll miss most about the farm, he said the kids. He shared a story about a special needs boy who rarely, if ever, talked, but spoke the word "cow" after meeting Henry for the first time.

While the McMahons are retiring and selling their home, they plan to stay in Southwest Florida.

They've started to think about their lives outside of the farm, including their plans to attend their nephew's wedding in the Keys in 2025, which they didn't expect to make unless they retired.

As for other memorable trips, Shelly said she's got one in mind.

"Grand Canyon. That's No. 1 on my bucket list," she said. "We'll get there eventually."

She's looking forward to getting "off the beaten path," with "no agenda" to discover new places and things.

While she admits she doesn't do change well, she feels "at peace" with the decision to sell.

"Everything is going to be fine," she said. "It always is. God led us here. He won't let us down."

