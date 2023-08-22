Southern Grace Distilleries nears settlement in legal battle
Southern Grace Distilleries in Cabarrus County is trying to regain its financial footing amid an ongoing lawsuit. Final settlement negotiations are in progress, with a possible resolution expected in the next few weeks.
The distillery will remain in business and continue to produce award-winning whiskey, says Clint Morse, with Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard. His firm represents Mount Pleasant Properties LLC.
MPP — landlord of the former prison site where the distillery’s operations are located — filed a complaint in Cabarrus County’s General Court of Justice, Superior Division, in October.
