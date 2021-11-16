Southern High student among 2 killed in weekend Durham shootings. Homicides rising

A 16-year-old high school student was among the two people killed in weekend shootings in Durham.

Miguel Cruz-Ramos, whose death was first reported by WRAL, was a 10th-grade student at Southern High School of Energy and Sustainability.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Miguel Cruz-Ramos, who was a great student of good standing,” Principal Jerome Leathers said in a statement Tuesday. “Our school family will truly miss him.”

Grief counselors were available to students and staff.

Cruz-Ramos died in a late Friday shooting that left two others injured. WRAL reported the other person shot was his brother, who remains hospitalized.

Durham police said the shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m., and that two people were found shot in a vehicle on Drew Street, The News & Observer previously reported.

A third person was later found and taken to the hospital.

Just over 24 hours later, a second shooting on Lednum Street left a 24-year-old man dead. Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Kaleak LaShawn Sanford of Durham.

The two fatal weekend shootings were among four killings reported in the city in eight days.

A GoFundMe page for Cruz-Ramos’ family had raised more than $4,500 as of Tuesday morning.

Shootings down, homicides rising

There have been fewer shootings in Durham this year, after a possible record number of people were shot in 2020, police data shows.

But more people are dying.

Of the 318 people who were shot last year, 32 died, The N&O reported. There were 37 total homicides in Durham last year, which includes additional killings that did not involve guns.

In 2019, the city saw 38 total homicides.

But with more than six weeks left this year, 2021 has already surpassed both prior years.

There have been more than 40 homicides in Durham so far, with at least 39 fatal shootings.

The rising figures come as overall shootings are down, with 236 people shot as of Nov. 6. The same date in 2020 had seen 271 people shot.

The N&O has asked to speak with Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews several times about the city’s homicides and related issues such as police staffing shortages. She has not yet agreed to an interview.