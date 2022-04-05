Southern Illinois man arrested on charge of first-degree murder in 2015 shooting death

Illinois State Police announced the arrest of Ricky J. Norwood Jr., 31, of Centralia, Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder in a 2015 shooting death.

On Aug. 23, 2015, 24-year-old, Dustin Rhynes was found dead with a gunshot wound in a Centralia alleyway, said a press release by the Illinois State Police.

Norwood was formally charged with first-degree murder on March 8, 2022, in the Circuit Court for the Fourth Judicial Circuit of Illinois in Marion County. Norwood was arrested on April 4 by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and is being held at the Marion County jail on a $1 million bond.

No further information is available at this time.