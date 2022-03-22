Southern Illinois man charged with trespassing, hunting violations in Perry County

The Perry County state’s attorney has charged a Pinckneyville man with numerous conservation violations, including trespassing on private land.

Justin Bauersachs, 23, is known to police and property owners as a trespasser and has killed protected wildlife, according to records from Illinois Conservation Police. The agency is the law enforcement branch of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which oversees state hunting regulations.

An attorney was not listed in court records for Bauersachs as of Tuesday.

Bauersachs was charged with violations from as far back as two years ago, according to Perry County court records:

Criminal trespass to private land

Falsifying a deer harvest report

Unlawful possession of deer and wild turkey carcasses

Hunting on private property without permission

Hunting wild turkeys without a permit, failure to tag turkeys after a kill and failure to report turkey harvest

Unlawful take of a wild turkey by shining a spotlight while the bird roosted in a tree

Dumping a goose carcass in a creek

Unlawful possession a hooded merganser duck carcass

Unlawful possession of a beaver, a protected species, out of season

Hunting wild turkey after legal shooting hours

Illegal possession of a wild turkey leg

Bauersachs was the third person to be charged in a trio accused of allegedly connected conservation violations in Perry, Clinton and Jackson counties. Conservation police also cited Greg Cottom of Pinckneyville and Sally Albers of Breese.

Police began investigating the violations in January last year. They delivered their evidence to the Perry County state’s attorney in December.

