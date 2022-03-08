Southern Illinois man gets federal prison time for child pornography, extortion

A southern Illinois man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for a child pornography and sextortion conviction in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

Bryan Flanagan, 35, of Centralia pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of child pornography and five counts of interstate communication with the intent to extort on Sept. 16 of last year. He was sentenced on Friday.

According to court records, Flanagan admitted using fake profiles to pose as a teenage boy in order to contact juvenile girls across the country. He then used threats of violence to intimidate them into sending him sexually explicit videos and images. If a victim refused to do so, Flanagan lied and told them he was babysitting a young child and would rape or molest the child unless they complied.

Flanagan distributed the images to at least two of his victims.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative that was launched in May 2006, by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

It was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Springfield-Division and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chris Hoell and George Norwood.