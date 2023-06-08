Southern Illinois man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting two children

A Washington County man has been sentenced to up to 100 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.

Joseph Smith, 33, of Ashley, was convicted of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The case was prosecuted by the attorney general’s Sexually Violent Persons Bureau, according to a news release. Smith was sentenced by Washington County Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gross. A jury convicted Smith on May 1.

“Sexual assault and abuse of children can leave lifelong emotional scars, particularly when the abuse is perpetrated by someone in a position of trust,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. “I appreciate the judge’s decision, which will prevent the offender from abusing other children.”

The two victims, 11-year-old and 12-year-old girls, reported the abuse at school, the release states. Smith was arrested and charged Jan. 7.

Assistant Attorneys General Bill Bryant and Vanessa Minson prosecuted the case.