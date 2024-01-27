Southern Illinois man sentenced to prison for his 3-year-old daughter’s murder

A southern Illinois man was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison for his daughter’s murder.

I’Kera Hill, 3, died of malnutrition and dehydration at a Carbondale hospital June 22, 2022, charging documents stated.

Her father Isaac Hill, 47, of Carbondale, was initially charged with child endangerment. The Jackson County State’s Attorney told WSIL TV that additional information from medical professionals led to an upgraded charge of first-degree murder.

The girl’s mother also faced criminal charges related to I’Kera’s death: Katrina Simelton, 43, was sentenced to probation for felony child endangerment, according to online court records.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Steven M. J. Bost handed down both sentences to the parents.

CBS 2 in Chicago reported that child protective services had been involved with the family before I’Kera’s death because of allegations related to their other children.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services told CBS 2 it hadn’t received reports alleging I’Kera was abused or neglected.