Southern Illinois resident charged with threatening to inject women with HIV, rape children

A Nashville, Illinois resident faces up to 70 years in a federal prison if convicted of using internet video chat rooms to make violent threats of murder, assassination, and child rape.

Alexia N. Willie, also known as Jason L. Willie, 47, was indicted in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois on 14 counts of interstate communication of a threat to injure. Each count carries a possible penalty of five years in prison.

According to the indictment, Willie made threatening statements against people across the country. Transcripts from the videos in question included in the indictment are strewn with expletives, racial pejoratives and threats of specific and violent nature.

“This indictment is a result of the public’s vigilance in reporting threats to law enforcement. The FBI will diligently investigate reports of threats, especially when directed at our most vulnerable,” said FBI Springfield Field Office Acting Special Agent in Charge Joe Rodriguez. “As always, we continue to ask the public to report immediately any online activity or behavior that appears suspicious.”

In one of the counts, Willie allegedly threatened to inject women with HIV while they use public restrooms. In another, Willie threatened to blow up churches, according to the indictment.

According to the court records, Willie identifies as being transgender and implies in one of the felony counts that the threats were motivated by discrimination facing the trans community.

“There’s a lot of transgenders out here that are tired of being picked on and we’re going to go into the schools and we’re going to kill their (expletive) children, and that’s the end of it,” the indictment alleges Willie said. “We’re at war.”

Other chats are even more explicit in their detail, according to the video transcripts. Willie told one woman of apparent African descent “I am personally coming to Uganda and when I get down there, I’m going to assassinate all of the Parliament members. …,” the court records allege.

On another video, according to the indictment, Willie threatened to put a bullet in the head of another person while simulating firing a gun. Many of the chats included threats against children, the court record shows.

Willie was appointed a public defender and ordered by U.S. Magistrate Judge Reona Daly to be detained until the Jan. 16 trial at the U.S. Courthouse in Benton.