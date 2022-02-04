Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student accused of reporting fake hate crime

Charges have been filed against a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student who is accused of falsely reporting a hate crime to police.

Kaliyeha Clark-Mabins is being charged with three counts of disorderly conduct, each a class 4 felony.

SIUE police received a report of a hate crime on Sunday Jan. 23 that alleged hand-written notes were left on the door of a room in Woodland Residence Hall. It also was reported an anonymous text message thread from fall 2021 containing “threatening and racially hostile” content.

The press release from SIUE Police Chief Kevin Schmoll does not include any details of the investigation other than that two people accused in the false report, Amanda Jerome and Jimmi Thull, have been cleared of any involvement.

The Belleville News-Democrat has filed open records requests for Clark-Mabins’ police report as well as police reports from the investigation.

A different SIUE student emailed the BND about the incident on Jan. 29, but did not respond after the BND tried to contact him.